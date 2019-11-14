The Mountain Mail, Nov. 15, 1994:
Buena Vista High School students in Marjorie Gray’s American Government class will represent Chaffee County and the Third Congressional District in a statewide mock congressional hearing competition in Denver Dec. 12.
Those 19 students and 21 Salida High School seniors in Ed Lambert’s American Government classes vied for that honor Monday in a three-hour hearing held in county and district courtrooms at the Chaffee County Judicial Facility.
