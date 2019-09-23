The Salida Record, Sept. 26, 1919:
The Salida Flour Mill and Feed Company has its building nearly ready for installing machinery. The Company plans to be ready for operation just as soon as sufficient funds have been raised by the sale of stock to get the “Marvel Mill” to Salida.
The price of stock at present is $50 per share. No more stock will be sold than is absolutely necessary to put the mill in operation, and give a good working capital. A good investment in a home industry.
