The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 21, 1944:
ALLIED FORCE HEADQUARTERS, Italy – Approximately six hundred members of the Women’s Army Corps stationed in Italy paraded September 1 in recognition of the first anniversary of the formation of the Women’s Army Corps as a component of the Army of the United States. Pvt. Elizabeth C. Smith of Salida was in the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.