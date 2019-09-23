The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1969:
A drum roll and a series of piercing yells greeted participants of the annual Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Jeep Tour Sunday at the breakfast stop.
Some stood agog as seven Indians came swooping down on 173 palefaces as they huddled around the campfire at the junction of Silver Creek and Poncha Creek at daybreak. Despite the fact that not a single firearm was available, all escaped with their scalps intact.
One middle-aged woman was heard to remark, “They aren’t real.” When she was asked if she wished to talk to one of them, she declined the offer.
Seven members of Salida’s Chaveneaux Indian Interpretive Dancers donned fitting garb and war paint, hid behind a hill in the predawn chill and waited until all those joining the 1969 Fall Jeep Tour had gathered at the breakfast stop, then put on their surprise appearance.
The surprise worked wonders and the ice was broken for 180 riders, drivers and cook crew members with lively conversation flowing for the remainder of the day.
