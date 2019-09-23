The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1994:
Opinions of Salida merchants vary on the new parking ordinance.
The ordinance, which passed on first reading Sept. 19, would see fines for parking beyond the two-hour limit increased from $2 to $10. That fee increases to $25 if the parking ticket is not paid within 24 hours.
“There has been increasing abuse of the two-hour limit in the downtown area,” Salida City Administrator Patsy Brooks said.
