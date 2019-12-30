The Salida Mail, Dec. 30, 1919:
The members of the Methodist church enjoyed a very pretty and appropriate program Wednesday evening. Each class in Sunday school was represented. The play “King Winter” in which the king held a reception for the children was beautifully carried out by the younger children of the church.
Another little play, “The Top of the World,” was well done by eight of the older children. After which everyone present was presented with a bag of candy and nuts from the beautiful Christmas tree. The beautiful church decorations of red and green was the work of Mrs. Guy Hall and her assistants.
