The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 29, 1944:
Notice has been served on City Clerk Ted Judge by the Rio Grande railroad that beginning Jan. 15 passenger trains will cease taking water here for the passenger and dining cars unless a chlorinator is installed meanwhile. This action followed the recommendation of the Colorado State Board of Health to the United States Bureau of Health that the Salida water is questionable.
Samples of the city water taken at the reservoirs and at various outlets in Salida are sent to the State Board of Health regularly. In all cases the water showed no B coli or B aerogenes, which are germs, which cause typhoid fever and dysentery, except on May 22 a water sample taken at a tap on Highway 50 and a sample taken in the 1300 block on F street on June 10 showed a high percent of B coli. On June 19 and July 24 there was a small percent of B coli.
Every sample showed a large percent of bacteria, which are harmless, but the State Board of Health said the presence of so much bacteria made the use of the water questionable.
