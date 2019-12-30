The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1969:
All Shriners, Masons and their guests are reminded of the New Year’s Eve party to be held at the Mon-Ark Shrine Club Thursday evening, Dec. 31.
The newly remodeled Mon-Ark Shrine Club will be the scene of a gay New Year’s Eve party with food, noise makers, and an orchestra to help ring in 1970. This is one of the first activities to be held in the club since the remodeling following the fire.
