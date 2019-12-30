The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1994:
Monarch Ski Resort will host a New Year’s Eve party Saturday, starting with a torchlight parade at 6 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served in the lodge before the event. Fireworks after the parade is finished. Parade skiers must have lift ticket or season pass and be able to snowplow down the mountain.
