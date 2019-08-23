The Salida Record, Aug. 22, 1919:
Sunday morning the fire department responded to a call from 908 W. 2nd street, the residence of Harry Behm. The house had caught fire from the inside and at the arrival of the fire truck, threatened to destroy the entire building.
However, the quick action of the fire boys prevented any serious loss.
