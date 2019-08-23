The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 23, 1944:
Henry Ford expressed his views of a lasting world peace. Mr. Ford said:
“There can be no lasting peace where hatreds exist. Hatreds will continue to arise as long as the causes of war are not rooted out and exposed.
“Remember that this war was not brought on by men who work for their living. It was caused by individuals – many of them unfortunately citizens of our own country – who profit from the manufacture of munitions and explosives.
“And mark this well, until these individuals are exposed, there can be no peace –only another armistice. By exposing them I mean making them so well known that every school child can identify them by name and tell their purposes.
“If another Hitler comes into power after this war it will not be because the war mongers have not been ousted and want another war; because this war with its terrific cost was fought solely for the benefit of the munitions makers and not for the preservation of democracy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.