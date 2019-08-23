The Mountain Mail, Aug. 22, 1969:
Lt. Gov. Mark Hogan and a group of Western Colorado miners joined in opposition Thursday to a plan to go ahead with a test underground nuclear explosion in the state.
The opposition occurred as workers continued final stages for the Project Rulison blast, scheduled to be detonated near Rifle Sept. 4.
Hogan said he supported legal efforts to postpone the project until its “absolute safety” was established and said he doesn’t think the potential benefit from the experiment was worth the risk to the environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.