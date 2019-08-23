The Mountain Mail, Aug. 23, 1994:
The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area receive a wooden love seat and couch crafted and donated by local artist Ernie Hatfield. Hatfield completed the love seat last year and a matching couch last week.
Both pieces are made of bent willow with alder frames. They sit on the east side of the AHRA buliding overlooking the irrigation stream at 307 W. Sackett.
“The set makes a nice finishing touch to the recreation area’s office,” AHRA Park Manager Steve Reese said.
