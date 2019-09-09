The Salida Record, Sept. 12, 1919:
The storm king again visited this section Tuesday and Wednesday, and for the fourth time torrents of water came down the gulch back of the roundhouse and flooded the big turntable. While it put the machinery out of business for a time, the amount of debris was not nearly so great, and only a few days will be required to repair the damage done.
The new road up Ute trail, which has just been completed by the Granite company and the county, was again washed out, but on account of the road bed being higher and the water way much deeper, a couple of day’s work will place this road in condition again.
The water way was cut about nine feet deeper by the previous flood which did so much damage, and it was believed the new road would be out of the danger zone in the future.
More than three inches of rain has fallen during the last few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.