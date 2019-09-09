The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 7, 1944:
A group of Grange members and friends gathered Sunday morning at the George Wahl ranch, some with teams and wagons, others with pitch forks, and proceeded to stack Mr. Wahl’s hay in double quick time.
Grange Master Jack Barfoot operated Ralph A. Post’s big red tractor and hoisted the hay up on the stack as fast as the loads came in. Mrs. Wahl, assisted by her mother, Mrs. Knight, and sister, Mrs. Jacobson of Denver, served a deliciously cooked dinner.
Mr. Wahl was seriously injured the last week of July when his team ran away and he was thrown from a load of hay. He is still confined to his house. His many friends hope he will soon be able to resume farm duties and take part in community affairs again.
