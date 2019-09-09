The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1969:
Amid the peace and solitude that is typical of Spring Canyon, another innovation has come to pass through the efforts of Larry Banning and ROACT, an organization set up to secure and hold land for use by Officers Christian Union.
Banning has installed a pump system with a capacity of 7.5 gallons of water per minute pumped at an elevation of 196 feet and operating 24 hours daily without benefit of either electricity or gas power.
