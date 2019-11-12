The Salida Mail, Nov. 11, 1919:
State Official and Party Snow-Bound On Poncha Pass: Edwin L. McCulloch, deputy state inheritance tax commissioner of Denver; James D. Pilcher and John T. Adams, attornies, of Alamosa; Mrs. John F. Kolkman, also of Alamosa; and Jim Murray, Denver, bucked snow 15 hours last night and this morning coming over Poncha Pass from Saguache in Mr. McCulloch’s machine.
They fought cold and hunger through a blizzard that raged most of the night, drifting the snow and blinding the vision, so that for 10 miles it was necessary for Mr. Adams and Mr. Pilcher to walk ahead of the machine with torches, while Mrs. Kolkman drove and Mr. McCulloch and Mr. Murray pushed the car.
The party arrived in Salida at 11 o’clock this morning exhausted but after a rest proceeded to Denver.
The lives of the party were probably saved, said McCulloch, by the foresight of Mr. Pilcher, who packed a Thermos of hot coffee and lettuce sandwiches.
