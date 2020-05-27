The Salida Mail, May 28, 1920:
A local branch of the American Liberty League was organized Monday evening at the home of Mrs. E.U. Vincent, 415 East Fourth street, the object of which is to combat the proposed legislation now before congress seeking to compel the American people to submit to vaccination and administering of serums in the discretion of the public health officials.
The league also is opposed to vivisection and it has published a series of pamphlets illustrating the methods employed by the vivisectionists.
The league is not antagonistic to the medical profession, but to that contingent of it which is seeking to compel people to resort to operations and the administration of serums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.