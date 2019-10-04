The Salida Mail, Oct. 7, 1919:
An automobile driven by William Choin, a Salida railroad man, overturned on the road from Cotopaxi to Westcliff Sunday morning when it struck a stretch of shifting sand. Mr. and Mrs. Choin and their five children were in the car but all escaped injury, except Ruth, aged five months, who was pinned under one of the seats. The child’s head was bruised and it was feared at first that she was fatally injured but she is improving.
The car was only slightly damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.