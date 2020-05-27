The Salida Daily Mail, May 28, 1945:
Chaffee county received an urgent invitation Saturday to join the Southeastern Colorado Water Users Association, which is planning to divert one million acre feet from the Western Slope to the Arkansas river to develop raw land in Southeastern Colorado.
The invitation was not only urgent but it was strictly Hush, Hush. By no means was it to be given any publicity, because John Beatty and Frank Johnson, who represented the Southeastern Colorado Water Users association, said it might upset their plans.
They have been working on these plans since 1943 and the U.S. Reclamation Bureau has been making surveys.
