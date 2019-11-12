The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 13, 1944:
Homecoming Parade Has Many Floats; Seniors Take First: The Senior class took first, Future Home Makers club second and the Tenderfoot staff car third prize in the annual homecoming parade Saturday noon.
Miss Christina Nelson was crowned queen of the homecoming at the intermission time of the Florence-Salida game by Loren McClure, senior president.
