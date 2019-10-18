The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 26, 1944: That jeeps are now being tested for farm use is the report of Rocky Mountain Motorists, the AAA Automobile Club. Farmers in the East are waiting with interest the results of tests now being made on state farms in Alabama and Pennsylvania to determine to what extent the jeep will be able to substitute for the tractor in agricultural work, according to the AAA Club statement.
“Long before the Army jeeps are expected to become disposable surplus, the U.S. Department of Commerce hopes to have the complete answer to this question,” continued the AAA statement. “Before results can be considered final, the cars must be tested to the point of destruction. Conversion of the jeep for civilian use is not so simple as many people seem to think.”
