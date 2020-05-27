The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1970:
If barbecue is your bag, Saguache is the logical site to make the scene Sunday.
The occasion will be the twelfth annual opening of the Saguache County Museum. Chow time is 12:30 p.m.
The pit-barbecued beef will be served up at the Saguache Community Building, at a minimal cost. In addition to the feed, music will be provided by the Center Dixieland Band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.