The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1969:
Members of the Salida Hospital Auxiliary have placed their “Project Christmas Greeting” collection boxes at businesses both downtown and along Highway 50 for the convenience of Salidans wishing to contribute to the effort.
Money from the project will go to the purchase of an X-ray machine for Salida Hospital.
