The Mountain Mail, May 26, 1995:
One of the responsibilities of the Chaffee County Weed Management Committee is to educate residents about weed management.
To assist in that effort, the committee recently purchased a weed identification manual for each local library.
The Chaffee County Weed Management Committee is made up of local residents with an interest in weed management.
Their goals include education of residents, mapping of problem weed infestations, managing undesirable weeds on county property, renting spray equipment and directing the activities of the county weed supervisor.
