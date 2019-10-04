The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 5, 1944:
Chaffee County’s part of the united War Chest drive will get under way Monday. Glen Lamberg is chairman. Chaffee county has a quota of $4,000 to raise during the rest of the month of October.
The USO gets the lion’s share of the funds and that organization is now operating 3,035 service units for the armed forces and has over eighty troupes giving performances for the service men over seas.
