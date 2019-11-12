The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1994:
Voters OK new City Market in Buena Vista: Voters in Buena Vista overwhelmingly denied a ballot question asking them to repeal a zoning change done in order to accommodate a new 22,000-square-foot supermarket on U.S. 24 south.
At the same time, the electorate may have cast a vote of confidence toward town trustees, who approved the zoning change in the first place.
City Market, Inc. can now proceed with plans to build its supermarket on the six formerly residential lots located behind the existing Circle Super Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.