The Salida Mail, May 28, 1920:
The Freshman class gave an enjoyable party at Assembly Hall Wednesday evening.
Purple and gold streamers hung from the chandeliers. A large basket of lilacs and wild honeysuckle hung from the center chandelier and purple shades were used on the lamps.
