The Salida Daily Mail, May 31, 1945:
Evidence of the increasing importance of the Royal Gorge Route of the Rio Grande Railroad is found in traffic figures just compiled and released by the Rio Grande, covering 1944 operations and showing the comparative volume of traffic moving over the Royal Gorge Route and the Moffat Tunnel Route.
A total of 5,064,469 net tons of freight was moved by way of Pueblo and the Royal Gorge Route in 1944, the compilation reveals, as compared to 3,469,969 net tons moving via Denver and the Moffat tunnel.
This is more than 200 percent increase in tonnage moved over the Royal Gorge Route since 1938.
