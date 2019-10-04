The Mountain Mail, Oct. 7, 1969:
George Koenig Jr., flew west Monday afternoon to testify before a Senate hearing on the proposed extension of I-70 beyond its dead end point at Coalport, Utah.
Koenig and Charlie Schumate, Chief Engineer for the State of Colorado, Highway Department, carried with them a letter from Governor Love supporting the proposal which would link I-70 with U.S. 50 and carry it on to San Francisco.
Salida’s representative at the meeting, in addition to being a member of the Colorado Highway Commission, is a past president of the Highway 50 Association and feels that linking the two highways together in Utah will aid in increasing the traffic count on Highway 50 and therefore, Salida.
