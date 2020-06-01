The Mountain Mail, May 29, 1970:
CF&I’s Monarch Quarry, which furnishes limestone for the company’s Pueblo Plant, will resume operations June 1 after a seasonal shutdown that began December 14, 1969.
The quarry, which is located on the Continental Divide at the 10,000-foot level near Monarch Pass just west of Salida, normally shuts down for a number of months when winter snows and cold make operations difficult.
Limestone is used in both ironmaking and steelmaking operations. Its primary use is in the blast furnaces, where it is mixed with coke and iron ore, removing impurities during the refining of iron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.