The Salida Record, July 25, 1919: The bartender has two assets that would ably fit him for numberless lines of business. One is his courtesy, the other is his acquaintance and his ability to make acquaintances.
In a good many large cities that have been dry for a year or more, ex-bartenders in better-class places were actually sought by life insurance and the larger real estate agencies as salesmen, and largely by reason of their acquaintance. Then, again, by reason of their acquaintances, courtesy and dexterity in handling glasses and drink mixing devices, the downtown drug stores and other places with large soda trade are finding it more profitable to employ ex-bartenders at a high wage than persons of less experience, that the ex-bartender can handle the trade faster, with greater efficiency and satisfaction.
