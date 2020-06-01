The Mountain Mail, May 30, 1995: T
Tracee Lewis, 19, daughter of Ron and Rae Lewis, Buena Vista, has been hired to be staff assistant to U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell in Washington, D.C.
Lewis, a 1994 graduate of Buena Vista High School, was attending Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, majoring in political science, when Nancy O’Connor, Buena Vista Republican woman, encouraged her to apply for a position in Rep. Scott McInnis’ Pueblo office.
McInnis hired her out of a field of 645 applicants, and she worked one day in his office before interviewing for the job with Campbell.
O’Connor said Lewis will be taking night classes in Washington, D.C., to complete her college education.
