The Salida Mail, April 23, 1920:
Thomas Brooks Fletcher, platform lecturer of national fame, brought the lyceum course to a close Wednesday with a stirring lecture. In fact he just stirred and stirred.
Mr. Fletcher said one can always judge a town by its hotels, its depot and its post office – Gee whizz.
He asked the High school students yesterday how many of them expected to remain in Salida. Not a hand went up. Wow.
He asked those who intended to leave town as soon as possible to hold up their hands. Every hand went up. Ouch.
He asked the students how many of them had catalogs from mail order houses. The results of the election showed the catalog homes had a catalog in the homes of all but forty students – Mercy sakes.
As a direct result of Mr Fletcher’s lecture everybody in Salida who has pride in the home town will take the advice he gave and which has been given by many other lecturers here.
They will get rid of the “Community Deadheads” and go to work in earnest for the good of Salida. You bet they will – Not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.