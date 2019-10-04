The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1994:
The third annual Angel of Shavano Car Show raised more than $2,000 to assist the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Patrol in the coming year.
Despite a reduction in the number of entries – 122 last year to 97 on 1994 – proceeds were better.
One area that showed an increase was the melt-down contest in which people chanced a dollar to guess how long an engine (this year, a 1976 Chevrolet engine) would hold out when run with no lubricants in the crankcase nor coolant in the radiator.
Joseph Young, who moved to Salida with his wife one month ago from Illinois, had the winning time of 1:15 and took home $114 – splitting the pot with the Sheriff’s Patrol.
