The Salida Daily Mail, April 24, 1945:
Chaffee County farmers are being asked to provide at least 400 gallons of whole milk daily to Camp Carson and Colorado Springs, where there is an acute milk shortage.
The dairymen serving Salida have no surplus milk and an appeal is being made to the farmers who do not supply the dairies.
