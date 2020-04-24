The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1970:
The Chaffee County unit of the American Cancer Society has kicked off its drive for financial support, according to Wallace Koster, chairman of the local organization.
Sorority members are currently engaged in the door-to-door campaign to collect the funds.
Last year, the American Cancer Society raided more than $46.7 million through its crusade.
Additionally, bequests and legacies contributed $13.7 million.
