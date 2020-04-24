The Mountain Mail, April 25, 1995:
An Army helicopter lost power and crashed south of Monarch Pass Thursday, leaving two officers with minor injuries and a heavily damaged craft.
Rescuers brought Capt. Phillip Napolitano, 28, and Capt. Michael Switzer, 30, out from 6 feet of snow on snowmobiles to the top of the pass, where they were transported to Gunnison Valley Hospital.
They were treated for bruises and contusions and released that night.
