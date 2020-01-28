The Mountain Mail, Jan. 27 1995:
American Legion Post 64 is holding a flag raising ceremony at the flagpole at the corner of Crestone and Mesa Lane, just north of Salida Golf Clubhouse, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Elmo Bevington erected the pole as the base for a windmill in the early 1980s. A few years later, he discontinued using the windmill and put a flag on it. The flag being raised Saturday is the original flag and has been cleaned and repaired.
Bevington is himself a veteran, having served with the Army Air Force for three years during World War II.
