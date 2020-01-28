The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1970:
Twenty-two members of Salida Elks Lodge 808 were honored with 25-year pins at the annual Old Timers Night steak dinner held Tuesday night in the local lodge.
Present to receive the pins were Fred R. Paquette, Leamon J. Cole, Maynard L. Harney, Ernest B. Criswell, Charles P. Bell, Glenn T. Newman and Byron G. Emehiser.
Other who attained the service mark but were not present Tuesday were Robert E. Winslow, Clinton H. Kiefert, William H. Primmer, Joe Carnigee, George W. Kurtz, Jr., Kavern Roll, Milo J. Means, Carl I. Dowell, Tom H. Koenig, V. Kirk Wiliams, Bonnie B. Campbell, C.O. Kappus, Charles W. Sinclair and Clarence W. Sydenham.
Laurence Konzen was honored as the “Old Timer” with the longest continuous membership, over 66 years.
