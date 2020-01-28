The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 27, 1945:
Colorado’s House of Representatives today passed a bill to abolish the use of Sales Tax Tokens.
The bill would establish a new procedure for collecting Sales Taxes. Instead of paying tokens on each sale, a customer would pay one penny on each sale from 19 cents to 69 cents, two pennies on sales from 70 cents to $1.19 and so forth.
The measure now goes to Senate.
