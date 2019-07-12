The Mountain Mail, July 12, 1994: While waiting for his mother, Pamela Robinson of Salida, to finish shopping Saturday at Don’s Food Town, a 7-year-old turned the key in the family van’s ignition, put it into gear, revved up the engine and went in the short way: through the store’s front windows.
“He came right on through the window,” Gail Holt, co-owner of the supermarket, said. She was not at the store at the time of the incident.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., the child drove the van onto the sidewalk, through a newly-loaded wood box, which Holt said slowed him down, and pushed through the windows and the cement wall before it came to rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.