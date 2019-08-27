The Salida Record, Aug. 29, 1919:
Last Friday at Gunnison, Alvin Stratton, who stole valuables from the Means’ home during the absence of the family, was caught at Gunnison after he had relieved several citizens of that place to the amount of $70.
Description of the young man was furnished Marshal Blunkall by H.D. McKelvey, who purchased the stolen jewelry.
The boy told an accurate story to Mr. McKelvey, saying that his home was in Gunnison, and giving his street address and phone number and his father’s initials.
Upon investigation it was found that story was fictitious, the only part of which proved true was the young man went to Gunnison.
The boy, who is about 17 years of age, was brought to Salida last Saturday and confessed to taking the valuables from the Means’ home, with the exception of the war stamps, which he declares he never touched.
