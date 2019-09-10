The Salida Record, Sept. 12, 1919:
Work of excavating for a substantial addition to the Sherman hotel is now underway.
When completed, Mr. Herr, the proprietor, says the whole structure will have 65 rooms. An open court will furnish abundant light. A large luxuriously furnished parlor will be one of the improvements.
The main entrance will be on the corner of First and G streets, a point now occupied by the Burns cafe, which structure will be moved to accommodate the new structure.
