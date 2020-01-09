The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 9, 1945:
The first quarterly meeting of the Salida Chamber of Commerce is slated for Thursday, Jan. 18, according to Wilbur Foshay, secretary. Present plans call for a dinner at 6:30 o’clock to be followed by a discussion on the Gunnison water diversion proposal by an out-of-town speaker.
Tickets for the dinner will go on sale shortly and those wishing to attend are urged to phone to the chamber office, phone 65, and tickets will be sent.
It is the present plan to have speakers on both sides of the Gunnison diversion plan to appear here to give local persons a chance to get the facts.
