The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 8, 1944:
Bill Drain, Pueblo football player whose neck was broken Monday in practice, died this morning. He was playing a practice game at Pueblo Central High. He was a nephew of Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Dunlap of Salida Hotel and of Mr. and Mrs. R.R. Drain of Salida.
Members of the Salida Spartan grid squad sent a huge bouquet of flowers with a telegram of condolences to Bill Drain. Although they have been bitter rivals on the field, the Spartans and the Central boys of Pueblo have always had the friendliest of relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.