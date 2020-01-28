The Salida Mail, Jan. 27, 1920:
Frequent inquiries are made by trappers regarding good market for the furs of coyotes, mountain lions, muskrats and other animals, a large number of which are captured in this territory every year. The prices on furs have advanced and there is considerable money to be made out of furs taken at the right season and properly cared for until shipping.
A.B. Shubert, Inc., of Chicago is in the market for American raw furs and is advertising extensively. A copy of the advertisement and their prices may be seen in the Friday issue of the Salida Mail.
