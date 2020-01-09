The Mountain Mail, Jan. 9, 1970:
Salida to Hartsel – over the top. That is the route to be taken Saturday when at least 46 Salidans climb aboard snowmobiles of every imaginable color and make and move up Ute Trail.
Departure time for the second annual Salida-Hartsel Snofari is 8:30 a.m. with expected arrival between 4 and 5 p.m. It all starts on the Ute Trail just below the Argys place and will end up at the same location Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the return trip.
Hartsel’s lone hotel is oversubscribed for beds so many of the participants are taking sleeping bags and will spread them on the floor at the hotel.
The trail has been checked out at 102 miles round trip.
