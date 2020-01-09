The Mountain Mail, Jan. 10, 1995:
Buena Vista’s new chief of police, Dennis Upton, officially assumed his duties Jan. 3.
Upton, 42, comes to Buena Vista from Springdale, Ark., where he served as a patrol commander for that police department. Overall, he has spent over 20 years in law enforcement.
“Right now, my approach is to have a zero tolerance. We’ll have a zero tolerance for underage drinking and a zero tolerance for providing intoxicants to minors. That is a top priority,” he said.
