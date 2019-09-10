The Mountain Mail, Sept. 10, 1969:
GRAND VALLEY – Weather forecasters today gave the go-ahead signal for an underground nuclear explosion, barring a sudden change in the winds which have delayed the blast for six days.
A spokesman said by the proposed blast time of 3 p.m. the area “probably will have winds into the right sector,” or blowing toward the southeast.
The first decision to blast today was given by a safety advisory panel Tuesday.
Bob Thalgot, test manager for the Atomic Energy Commission, said a tentative decision to go ahead with the Project Rulison detonation was made on the basis of weather forecasts.
The $6.5 million project was delayed since last Thursday because scientists want winds to be blowing away from populated areas in case any radioactive material escapes.
